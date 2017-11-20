FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold down on firmer dollar but stays close to 1-mth peak
#Gold Market Report
November 20, 2017 / 4:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold down on firmer dollar but stays close to 1-mth peak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,298 per ounce
-technicals
    * Platinum slips after marking near-two month high on Friday

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala
    Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped early on Monday on a
stronger U.S. dollar, but remained close to a one-month high hit
in the previous session on uncertainty over progress on a
potential overhaul of the U.S. tax code.
    Spot gold        had edged down 0.2 percent to $1,291.71 per
ounce by 0417 GMT. On Friday, gold jumped about 1.3 percent to
nark a one-month peak of $1,297.    
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery dropped 0.3
percent to $1,292.30.
    "Friday's move higher has definitely improved gold's chart
patterns, but it remains to be seen if this will be enough to
attract fresh fund buying," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir
said in a note. 
    "Much of this will depend on the progress (or lack thereof)
that the U.S. tax bill makes in the Senate. If efforts to pass
it flounder, we could see a much sharper correction set in over
U.S. equities, prompting another leg higher in gold."
    U.S. President Donald Trump would not insist on including
repeal of an Obama-era health insurance mandate in a bill
intended to enact the biggest overhaul of the tax code since the
1980s, a senior White House aide said on Sunday.                
    "The apparent difficulty in getting tax cuts approved in the
U.S. Senate has seen investors return to safe-haven assets," ANZ
said. 
    Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,298 per ounce, a break
above which could lead to a gain to the next resistance level at
$1,309, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
            
    "I think gold could easily push higher towards and
potentially above $1,300 an ounce," said Jordan Eliseo, chief
economist at gold trader ABC Bullion. 
    "A little bit of momentum is creeping in this market, so
that shouldn't be a surprise. Meanwhile, a little bit of
volatility is creeping up in other financial markets." 
    The dollar index       , which tracks the U.S. currency
against a basket of six major rivals, gained 0.3 percent.       
    The euro hit a two-month low against the yen on Monday, as
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's efforts to form a three-way
coalition government failed, raising concerns over political
uncertainty in the euro zone's largest economy.             
    Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to Nov.
14, data showed on Friday.             
    Meanwhile, silver        fell 0.8 percent to $17.17 after
hitting a one-month high of $17.373 in the previous session,
while platinum       drifted away from Friday's near-two month
peak of $954.30 and was down 1.1 percent at $939.99.
    Palladium rose 0.2 percent to $994.85 an ounce. 

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
