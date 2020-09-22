Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold drops as dollar extends gains; focus on Fed commentary

By Swati Verma

0 Min Read

    * Fed's Powell says economy's path 'highly uncertain' 
    * Dollar jumps to highest in nearly 2 months
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
here

    Sept 22 (Reuters) - Gold fell for a second straight session
on Tuesday as the dollar climbed to a near two-month peak, with
investors keeping a close eye on remarks from U.S. Federal
Reserve officials on the state of the economy.
    The path ahead for the economy remains uncertain and the
U.S. central bank will do more if needed, Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell told a congressional panel on Tuesday.
            
    Separately, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans
said the U.S. economy risks recession, if the U.S. Congress
fails to pass a fiscal package.             
    Spot gold        fell 0.5% to $1,903.46 per ounce by 11:23
a.m. EDT (1523 GMT), reversing earlier gains. U.S. gold futures
       eased 0.1% to $1,908.40 per ounce. 
    A steep sell-off across asset classes on Monday dragged gold
down to its lowest level since Aug. 12, at $1,882.70.
    "When we see gold and equities down both at the same time,
investors need cash. Precious metals are always a good source of
raising cash. It was a factor yesterday but today we think it's
mostly dollar and technical," said Chris Gaffney, president of
world markets at TIAA Bank.
    "The dollar is maintaining its strength and fundamentally
that is weighing on gold prices."
    The dollar        notched a high since late-July against a
basket of other major currencies, with Washington's lack of
progress on reaching a fiscal stimulus agreement.       
    Expectations are that the passing of Justice Ruth Bader
Ginsburg would create additional divisiveness between the
Democrats and the Republicans, which would lead to a lesser
possibility of a stimulus plan being put forth, said David
Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
    Rising coronavirus cases have cast a shadow on hopes of
quick economic recovery and prompted central banks to loosen
their monetary stance, helping gold prices climb about 25% so
far this year.
    But, gold has pared gains since hitting a record peak in
August as the U.S. Congress for weeks has remained deadlocked
over the size and shape of its next coronavirus-response bill.
    Elsewhere, silver        fell 1.5% to $24.37, platinum
       dropped 1.4% to $869.31 and palladium        was down
1.1% to $2,248.03.

 (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
