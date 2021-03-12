Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold drops on firmer U.S. yields, but set for best week in 4

By Sumita Layek

    * Gold set for biggest jump since week ended Feb. 12
    * Gold to hold around $1,700 unless yields move
    * Silver on track for its best week since mid February
    * Platinum on track to post best week in four

    March 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices retreated on Friday as
firmer U.S. bond yields and a strong dollar weighed on the
metal, but bullion was on course for its biggest weekly gain in
four.
    Spot gold        eased 0.7% to $1,709.46 per ounce by 0716
GMT. The metal's prices had slumped to a nine-month low on
Monday, but a pullback in Treasury yields helped spark a rebound
that has put gold on track for a weekly gain of 0.4%.
    U.S. gold futures        fell 0.8% to $1,709.10.
    "It's basically a function of elevated yields and although
yields aren't marching higher, the problem is they're not going
lower, and that presents a problem," said Stephen Innes, chief
global market strategist at financial services firm Axi. 
    "Gold's going to hold around $1,700 ... unless we break new
ground on higher yields."
    Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields             climbed,
increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, while the
dollar        bounced back from a near one-week low.      
    Investors are now awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
next week for direction on its monetary policy.
    President Joe Biden on Thursday signed his $1.9 trillion
stimulus bill into law and said he was working to speed COVID-19
vaccinations and move the country closer to normality by July
4.            
    "The implementation of Biden's pandemic relief bills is
stoking fears of a massive supply of bonds hitting the market,
as well as rising inflation," ANZ analysts said in a note.
    "The continued rollout of vaccines is also supporting the
labour market, thus diminishing support for safe-haven assets."
    Silver        eased 1.4% to $25.70 an ounce, but was on
track for its best week since mid-February with a 1.7% rise.
Palladium        fell 0.9% to $2,324.10. 
    Platinum        shed 0.8% to $1,185.85, but was set to post
its best week in four with a 4.8% gain.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich, Aditya Soni and Uttaresh.V)
