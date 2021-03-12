Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PRECIOUS-Gold drops over 1% as rising bond yields, dollar dull appeal

By Brijesh Patel

    * Gold's key support area between $1,670-$1,690/oz - analyst
    * Silver on track for first weekly gain in four
    * Platinum set to post largest weekly gain in four weeks

    March 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices slid more than 1% on Friday
as a surge in U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar dented
demand for non-yielding metal, pushing it towards a nine-month
low hit earlier this week.
    Spot gold        was down 1.1% at $1,703.15 per ounce at
10:12 a.m. ET (1512 GMT). U.S. gold futures        fell 1.2% to
$1,701.70.
    "Rates had slumped over the last few days as a result of a
short squeeze on the Treasury market. Now with rates immediately
rising back to the psychologically important 1.6% is weighing on
financial conditions broadly," said TD Securities commodity
strategist Daniel Ghali.
    "The dollar is also tied to the shadow of the rising rates.
So, in this context that's obviously not the environment where
investment flows are likely to move towards gold," Ghali said,
adding that he expects continued pressure on gold.
    Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields             rose back towards
a more than one-year peak above 1.6% hit on March 5, while the
dollar index        jumped 0.5%.             
    Gold fell to its lowest since June at $1,676.10 on Monday,
with prices down nearly 10% so far this year. 
    Although gold is widely considered a hedge against high
inflation anticipated to be fueled by stimulus measures, a
rebound in yields have challenged that status this year.
    President Joe Biden on Thursday signed his $1.9 trillion
stimulus bill into law and said he was working to move the
United States closer to normality by July 4.            
    "For now, gold remains caught in a downtrend with key
support being an important area between $1,670 and $1,690 while
potential buyers are in no rush to enter longs before it manages
to regain $1,765 per ounce," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said
in a note.
    Silver        fell 1.9% to $25.58 an ounce, but was on track
for its first weekly gain in four weeks. Palladium        rose
0.9% to $2,365.03. Platinum        lost 0.8% to $1,185.55 an
ounce, but was up 4.6% for the week.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
