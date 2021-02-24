Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold drops over 1% as U.S. Treasury yields, dollar rise

By Brijesh Patel

0 Min Read

    * U.S. 10-year yields hit one-year high
    * Palladium, platinum up more than 1%

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    By Brijesh Patel
    Feb 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 1% on
Wednesday as surging U.S. Treasury yields and a firmer dollar
dented demand for the safe-haven metal.
    Spot gold        was down 0.9% at $1,787.96 per ounce by
10:14 a.m. ET (1514 GMT). 
    U.S. gold futures        slipped 1.1% to $1,786.80.
    "Rising bond yields continue to weigh on the gold market.
Gold has not found any path to a sustainable recovery even with
talks about additional stimulus measures," said Phillip
Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in
Chicago.
    U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields             touched
1.4% for first time since February 2020, while the dollar index
       rose 0.2%, making gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies.             
    Rising yields tend to hurt bullion's appeal as an inflation
hedge since they increase the opportunity cost of holding the
metal.
    In his testimony before the U.S. Senate, Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said monetary policy still needed
to be accommodative with economic recovery "uneven and far from
complete". His testimony continues on Wednesday.             
    He also attributed the increase in bond yields to higher
inflation and growth expectations.             
    "Powell doesn't seem to be concerned with rising 10-year
yields, which is really bad for gold. If he did at least
acknowledge that 10-year yields are rising at alarming rates 
and (indicated) the Fed may institute yield curve control, that
would have boosted gold," Streible said.
    Investors also kept a close watch on developments over a
$1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief package, which could
contribute to a speedy economic recovery but at the cost of
rising inflation.
    Elsewhere, silver        eased 0.3% to $27.54 an ounce.
Platinum        climbed 1.2% to $1,251.58, while palladium
       gained 1.1% to $2,375.44.
    The market expects the price difference between gold and
platinum to narrow amid an outlook for higher demand for
automobile catalytic converters due to new green technologies,
according to Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up