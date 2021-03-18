Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold drops over 1% as yields march on; palladium at 1-year peak

By Brijesh Patel

    * U.S. Treasury yields scale 14-month peak
    * Silver slips more than 1% 
    * Gold eases off over two-week high

    March 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 1% on
Thursday as a surge in U.S. bond yields and a firmer dollar
hammered bullion's appeal, while palladium hit a more than
one-year peak on strong demand prospects amid concerns over a
shortage in supply.
    Spot gold        was down 1.1% at $1,725.30 an ounce by
10:28 a.m. EDT (1428 GMT), after touching its highest since
March 1 at $1,755.25.
    U.S. gold futures        eased 0.3% to $1,722.10.
    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday repeated
pledges to hold interest rates near zero in an effort to keep an
economic recovery on track even if inflation breached its 2%
target this year.             
    The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield            
vaulted above 1.74% for the first time since January 2020, while
the dollar jumped 0.6%.             
    "Yesterday's Powell comments on interest rates were very
supportive for gold, but on the other side of the coin the fact
that 10-year yields continue to rise has limited any upside in
gold," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO
Futures.
    Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation
that could follow stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields
dull some of the appeal of the non-yielding commodity.
    "On one hand, the regime doesn't bode well for investment
flows into gold, and that creates pressure to the downside. On
the other hand, we do see some buyers on the dip," TD Securities
commodity strategist Daniel Ghali said.
    Autocatalyst metal palladium        climbed 4.6% to
$2,687.75, after hitting its highest since February 2020 at
$2,715.70 in the session.
    Russia's Nornickel Nickel          , the top producer of
palladium, cut its 2021 output forecast on Tuesday because of
waterlogging at two Siberian mines.             
    "Any disruption in supply, especially out of a major
producer, is absolutely playing into this market, along with
expectations of more demand from the automobile sector," RJO
Futures' Haberkorn said.
    Silver        dropped 1.1% to $26.04 and platinum       
eased 0.3% to $1,209.54.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
