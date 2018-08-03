FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 10:10 AM / in 15 minutes

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds on U.S. data after hits 17-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * U.S. job growth slows more than expected in July 
    * Yuan recovers after central bank adjustment 
    * Silver heads for eighth weekly decline

 (Recasts after U.S. data, yuan rebound, updates prices)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gold bounced on Friday from the
lowest in nearly 17 months after weak U.S. jobs data pushed the
dollar lower and a Chinese central bank move lifted its
currency. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.5 percent at $1,214.02 an ounce by
1300 GMT, erasing losses after earlier dropping to its lowest
since March 15 last year at $1,204. 
    U.S. gold futures         rose 0.2 percent to $1,222.30 an
ounce on Friday.
    The dollar index        slipped into negative territory
after data showed U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in
July, likely due to companies' struggles to find qualified
workers.             
    Earlier, the dollar had climbed to a two-week high against a
basket of major currencies and scaled a 14-month peak versus the
Chinese yuan.        
    China's offshore yuan           also reversed, rising
sharply after the forward foreign exchange risk reserve
requirement ratio was hiked to 20 pct from zero.               
    "I think gold is close to bottoming out. Whether its $1,200,
$1,210 or $1,190, it's impossible to tell," said Georgette
Boele, commodity strategist at ABN AMRO in Amsterdam, adding
that speculators will probably want to test the $1,200 level.
    "Gold is getting cheap and positioning wise, that should be
a reason for bottoming out. The shorts are relatively big." 
    Spot gold may fall towards the next support at $1,194, as it
has resumed its downtrend from $1,309.30, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    Weighing on the market was a report by the World Gold
Council showing that global demand fell 6 percent in the first
half of the year to the lowest level for the period since 2009.
            
    "As long as the dollar remains strong – we believe another
couple of months – demand should stay soft and prices should
trade rather range-bound," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke
said in a note.
    Among other precious metals, silver        rose 0.9 percent
to $15.44 an ounce, platinum        climbed 1.4 percent to
$833.10 an ounce while palladium        gained 0.8 percent to
$918.50 an ounce. 

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirsten Donovan and Jon Boyle)
