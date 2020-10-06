Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases after Trump's discharge, weaker dollar cushions decline

By Eileen Soreng

    * $1,910/oz will be critical support level for gold -
analyst
    * Asian stock markets hit two-week high 
    Oct 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Tuesday, as equities
gained following U.S. President Donald Trump's discharge from
hospital after treatment for a coronavirus infection, though a
softer dollar limited losses.
    Spot gold        fell 0.1% to $1,910.68 per ounce by 0512
GMT. It had hit $1,918.36 on Monday, highest since Sept. 22.
    U.S. gold futures        were down 0.2% at $1,917.
    The market is still in a bit of a risk-on mood right now and
that's tempering gold, said Stephen Innes, chief market
strategist at AxiCorp.    
    Asian stock markets rose to a two-week high after the U.S.
president returned to the White House from hospital following
treatment for COVID-19 and on rising prospects for a fresh U.S.
stimulus package.                         
    However, the severity of Trump's illness has been the
subject of intense speculation.             
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin were preparing to continue talks on the new
coronavirus relief package again on Tuesday.             
    Gold was also weighed down by mild profit-booking, analysts
said.  
    Meanwhile, a weaker dollar and progress on fresh stimulus
talks limited gold's decline.
    The dollar index        was down 0.1% against rivals making
gold cheaper for holders of other currency.       
    "Given that U.S. dollar index is falling, this will likely
support gold prices and cushion the downside," said Margaret
Yang, a strategist with DailyFx that covers currency, commodity
and index trading.
    "Overall trend (in gold) has turned bullish... $1,910 will
be a critical support level at the moment."  
    Among other precious metals, silver        fell 0.4% to
$24.26 per ounce, palladium        dipped 0.5% to $2,350.84,
while platinum        was down 0.3% at $893.97.

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V, Rashmi Aich and Vinay Dwivedi)
