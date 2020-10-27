Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as buoyant dollar, U.S. aid doubts offset virus risks

By Asha Sistla

    * Palladium to test $2,600/oz by mid-2021 - UBS
    * Physical gold consumption in China rebounds in 3Q
    Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Tuesday as a buoyant
dollar and lack of progress on a U.S. stimulus package
overshadowed fears of a second coronavirus wave and uncertainty
about the U.S. presidential elections.
    Spot gold        fell 0.1% to $1,900.40 per ounce by 0942
GMT. U.S. gold futures         were down 0.2% to $1,901.70.
    "Gold has done most of its leg work for the year and seems
to be trading in narrower ranges at the moment, responding to
small moves in the dollar, which in turn is responding to small
moves in possible political outcomes in regard to the U.S.
election and also the stimulus plan," said independent analyst
Ross Norman.
    But rising coronavirus cases, especially in Europe, are
keeping gold supported, more so because of the possible economic
fallout, he added.
    A fresh wave of infections has forced many countries,
including Russia and France, to impose new restrictions, risking
derailing any global economic recovery.             
    The dollar index        held onto gains against rival
currencies, denting the appeal of bullion.        
    Negotiations over a new U.S. relief package remain in limbo
with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressing hope that an
agreement can be reached before the Nov. 3 presidential
election, while White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow
indicated that talks have slowed.             
    Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, has risen 25% this year, supported by massive
government and central bank stimulus worldwide.
    Gold consumption in China, traditionally the world's biggest
consumer of bullion, rebounded in the third quarter, the China
Gold Association said, while dealers in India have been banking
on a festival-led demand boost.                      
            
    Elsewhere, palladium        rose 0.4% at $2,360.58 per
ounce, while platinum        gained 0.8% to $876.46. 
    Palladium could test $2,600 by mid-2021 bolstered by market
tightness and stimulus measures, UBS said in a note.
            
    Silver        was flat at $24.31 per ounce. 

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru)
