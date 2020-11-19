Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar firms, vaccine progress weighs

By Eileen Soreng

    * U.S. weekly initial jobless claim data due 1330 GMT 
    * Graphic tracking world spread of coronavirus: tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    Nov 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Thursday, as
a firmer dollar and progress in COVID-19 vaccine developments
offset concerns over spiking virus cases in the United States
and hopes of more stimulus.
    Spot gold        fell 0.21 % to $1,867.43 per ounce by 418
GMT, while U.S. gold futures        were down 0.4% at $1,866.60.
    After falling for five straight sessions, the dollar index
       was up 0.2%, making gold expensive for holders of other
currencies.       
    "The focus here is fiscal stimulus... If somehow there is a
sizeable stimulus package that is able to get passed, we may get
gold higher, but the limiting factor would be a rise in yields,"
said DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak. 
    "Dollar strength is a major headwind for gold." 
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden expressed hope on Wednesday
that Republicans in the Congress would be more inclined to move
forward on COVID-19 relief legislation after President Donald
Trump leaves office in January.             
    Gold, which tends to benefit from stimulus measures from
central banks as it is considered a hedge against inflation and
currency debasement, has gained about 23% this year.
    However, prices are on track for the second week of
declines. 
    COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc         and Moderna Inc
         could be ready for U.S. authorization and distribution
within weeks, setting the stage for inoculation to begin as soon
as this year, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar
said on Wednesday.              
    "Gold has the potential to take out support $1,850-$1,860 in
the coming days and once that happens we will be looking at
$1,750-$1,760 next," Ilya said. 
    Investors are also awaiting U.S. jobs figures due at 1330
GMT to discern the health of the economy.  
    Silver        fell 0.5% to $24.20 per ounce. Platinum       
eased 0.5% $938.09, while palladium        was down 0.3% at
$2,322.53. 

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)
