Gold Market Report
August 4, 2020 / 12:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar firms; virus fears cap losses

3 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as the
dollar strengthened and risk appetite improved after positive
U.S. economic data, while fears over surging coronavirus cases
limited losses for the safe-haven metal.
                                   
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was down 0.2% at $1,973.54 per ounce by
0026 GMT. It hit an all-time high of $1,984.66 in the previous
session.
    * U.S. gold futures        rose 0.2% to $1,989.20.
    * The dollar index        rose 0.1% against its rivals,
crawling further away from a more than two-year low hit last
week. A stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for holders
of other currencies.       
    * U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated to its highest
level in nearly 1-1/2 years in July as orders increased despite
a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections.             
    * Asian shares were on track to open higher on Tuesday,
after strong manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks boosted
global equities.            
    * More than 18.19 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 689,871​ have
died, according to a Reuters tally.             
    * The World Health Organization warned on Monday that there
might never be a "silver bullet" for COVID-19 in the form of a
perfect vaccine and that the road to normality would be long.
            
    * The top Democrats in the U.S. Congress and White House
negotiators on Monday said they had made progress in talks on a
new coronavirus relief bill.             
    * The U.S. economy, battered by a resurgence in the spread
of COVID-19, needs increased government spending to tide over
households and businesses and broader use of masks to better
control the virus, U.S. central bankers said on
Monday.            
    * Silver        fell 0.1% to $24.22 per ounce, platinum
       rose 0.2% to $918.50 and palladium        gained 0.3% to
$2,090.21.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130  Australia  Retail Sales MM    June
1400  US         Factory Orders MM  June

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
