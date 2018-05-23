FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 11:01 AM / in 19 minutes

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar gains ahead of Fed meeting minutes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar index inches up ahead of Fed minutes
    * Fed May FOMC minutes due at 1800 GMT
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices, headline; adds comment, second byline; NEW
YORK to dateline)
    By Renita D. Young and Zandi Shabalala
    NEW YORK/LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Wednesday
as the U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies while
investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest
policy meeting for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes.
    Spot gold        lost 0.1 percent at $1,289.89 per ounce by
1:34 p.m. EDT (1734 GMT), after touching its highest since May
15 at $1,297.84. U.S. gold futures         for June delivery
settled down $2.40, or 0.2 percent, at $1,289.60 per ounce. 
    The dollar, in which gold and other commodities are priced,
rose versus a basket of currencies        before the 2 p.m. EDT
(1800 GMT) release of the Fed meeting's minutes.       
    "We're down on the stronger dollar," said Bob Haberkorn,
senior market strategist at RJO Futures. "The market's waiting
to see what the language is ... but expecting a confirmation of
the rate hike in June."
    At its previous meeting in May, the U.S. central bank
expressed confidence in the economy and global growth, and kept
its benchmark lending rate unchanged. It said inflation was near
the bank's target, leaving it on track to raise borrowing costs
in June.             
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. rates, as these tend
to boost the dollar and make bullion, a non-interest-bearing
asset, less attractive to investors.
    "Any strong data that confirms a trend of global growth at
the very least maintaining and we will continue to see gold
prices suffer," said Tyler Ritchey, analyst at the Sevens
Report.
    Often used to store wealth in times of political or economic
uncertainty, gold was underpinned by safe-haven support after
U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not pleased about recent
talks with China.             
    Trump also cited a "substantial chance" his summit with
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will not take place as planned
on June 12 amid concerns that Kim is resistant to giving up his
nuclear weapons.             
    Prices remained in a narrow range, just below $1,300 per
ounce, as investors awaited more clues on the path of U.S.
interest rates.
    Gold has shown reduced volatility in the last few trading
sessions as it attempted a break above $1,300 and prices are
"waiting for a new, clear direction," said ActivTrades chief
analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa.
    Silver        fell 0.8 percent to $16.39 an ounce and
platinum        was 0.4 percent lower at $899.40 an ounce. 
    Palladium        eased 1.7 percent to $973.22 an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru
Editing by Dale Hudson, Edmund Blair and Richard Chang)
