Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar gains on 'knife-edge' Georgia race

By Sumita Layek

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    * Edison exit poll shows voters were evenly split
    * Gold can reach $2,000 by end of month - analyst
    * Minutes of U.S. Fed's last policy meeting due at 1900 GMT

    Jan 6 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as the
dollar firmed with investors tracking two closely contested U.S.
Senate runoff races in Georgia that will likely determine
President-elect Joe Biden administration's fiscal policy.    
    Spot gold        fell 0.3% at $1,943.46 per ounce by 0355
GMT after hitting a near two-month peak at $1,954.97 earlier in
the session. 
    U.S. gold futures        eased 0.4% to $1,947.50, while the
dollar        rebounded from multi-year lows.       
    "The market is very reactive to the polls and liquidity is
pretty thin. We had an initial widening in Democrats' favour and
that poll has narrowed, (but) it's still quite uncertain,
everything's on a knife edge," said Axi Chief Global Market
Strategist Stephen Innes.
    Polls closed in Georgia's dual runoff elections that will
determine both control of the U.S. Senate and Biden's ability to
push through an ambitious legislative agenda.             
    An Edison exit poll showed voters were evenly split on which
party should control the Senate. The outcome may remain in doubt
for days if the margins are razor-thin.
    "We can have a little bit of a slide lower if we get a
Republican majority but ultimately the bid side of gold remains
pretty much entrenched on the forward looking inflation
narrative. Gold still has the chance to reach $2,000 by
month-end," Innes said.
    Meanwhile, minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Dec. 15-16
policy meeting are scheduled for release at 1900 GMT.
    "The underlying motivations in gold are unchanged, with
lower interest rates, high inflation expectations, weaker
dollar, all these are supportive for gold in the near to long
term," said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.
    The Fed might decide to unleash more monetary stimulus once
it has a clearer picture on how the U.S. Congress turns out, he
added.
    Silver        shed 1.1% to $27.28 an ounce. Platinum       
fell 1.8% to $1,092.03, while palladium        lost 1.1% at
$2,439.91.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)
