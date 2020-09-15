PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar recovers; all eyes on Fed meeting

* Fed policy announcement Wednesday

* Platinum hits an over one-month high

* Palladium hits highest since March 31

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower from a near-two week high on Tuesday as the dollar rose, although hopes for a dovish monetary policy stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve limited the safe-haven metals’ losses.

Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,955.21 per ounce at 1:52 p.m. EDT (1752 GMT), after earlier climbing to its highest since Sept. 2 at $1,971.71.

U.S. gold futures settled up 0.1% at $1,966.20.

“The dollar bounced off the lows and we’re seeing some sell-off in gold, but this is temporary, dovish comments from the Fed meeting and a further explanation on their new inflation targets could push gold above $2,000,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The dollar index rose against rivals, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Investors are now awaiting a statement from the Fed’s two-day policy event, which ends on Wednesday.

“There is more optimism because investors are thinking the low interest rates we have can continue for the next three-plus years; that’s very bullish for gold,” said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors.

Meanwhile, a group of Democratic and Republican members of U.S. Congress unveiled a $1.5 trillion bipartisan coronavirus relief legislation, which they hoped would break a deadlock.

Unprecedented monetary stimulus and a low interest rate environment have led bullion to gain 29% this year, as it is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.2% to $27.20 per ounce, while palladium climbed 3.8% at $2,400.25, having hit its highest since March 31 at $2,419.19.

Platinum rose 1.7% to $970.47, after hitting its highest since Aug. 11 at $973.98.

Platinum could outperform gold by about 10%, if the World Platinum Investment Council’s forecasts for a supply deficit come to pass and the gold-to-platinum ratio breaks out of the 2.02-2.20 range, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. (Reporting by Sumita Layek and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler and Tom Brown)