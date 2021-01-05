Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar recovers; Georgia elections in focus

By Sumita Layek

    * Dollar index rebounds from 2-1/2-year low
    * England goes into a new national lockdown
    * Fed likely to signal further easing - analyst
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday after
hitting an eight-week high, as the U.S. dollar halted its slide
ahead of Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will decide the
future path of fiscal stimulus in the world's largest economy.
    Spot gold        was down 0.2% to $1,938.11 per ounce by
0235 GMT, after hitting its highest since Nov. 9 at $1,945.26
earlier in the session, while U.S. gold futures        shed 0.3%
to $1,941.40.
    "The dollar has strengthened overnight from an over two-year
low, that is weighing on prices," said DailyFX strategist
Margaret Yang.
    "Monday's rally largely priced in a Democratic win in the
Senate election, so we're seeing some profit-taking as well."
    Bullion jumped as much as 2.5% on Monday after the dollar
       slipped to its lowest since April 2018, but since then
the U.S. currency has bounced back.       
    The dual runoff elections in Georgia will decide which party
controls the U.S. Senate. A win by Democrats would make it
easier for President-elect Joe Biden to push policies such as
boosting stimulus.                        
    Meanwhile, England went into a new national lockdown to
contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, while New York registered its
first case of the more contagious, 'UK' strain of coronavirus.
            
    Market participants now await the minutes of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's last policy meeting due on Wednesday, with
expectations policy will remain accommodative as the economy
attempts a rebound.            
    "In view of still accelerating coronavirus crisis in the
U.S., the Fed will ... perhaps hint at further monetary support
and extension of the extra low interest rate environment beyond
2023," Yang said.
    Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, likely to result from large stimulus measures and
lower interest rates.
    Among other precious metals, silver        was little
changed at $27.22 an ounce, platinum        lost 0.6% to
$1,063.12, and palladium        shed 0.5% at $2,360.68.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
