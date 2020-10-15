Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar steadies, U.S. stimulus hopes fade

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday, weighed by
a steady dollar and fading chances of a new U.S. fiscal stimulus
package being finalised before the November elections. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        fell 0.4% to $1,893.17 per ounce by 0108
GMT.    
    * U.S. gold futures        were steady at $1,896.60.
    * The dollar index        drew support from rising
coronavirus cases and scant progress towards the U.S. stimulus
deal.       
    * U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he and House of
Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi were "far apart" on another
coronavirus economic relief package, and that a deal would be
hard to reach before the Nov. 3 elections.             
    * With surging cases, European nations are closing schools,
cancelling surgeries and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed
authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence
at the onset of winter.             
    * The European Union and Britain are set to prolong Brexit
talks past a mid-October deadline to try bridge stubborn gaps
holding up a new trade agreement, according to sources and
documents.             
    * The world's mines will produce 3,368 tonnes of gold this
year, down 4.6% from 2019 and the lowest in 5 years, but high
bullion prices will help to push up output by 8.8% to a record
3,664 tonnes in 2021, consultancy Metals Focus said on
Wednesday.             
    * Silver        fell 1% to $24.05 per ounce, platinum       
eased 0.3% to $854.59 per ounce, and palladium        was down
0.1% at $2,342.83. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130  China      PPI, CPI YY                    Sept
    0645  France     CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY     Sept
    1000  EU         Reserve Assets Total           Sept
    1230  US         Inital Jobless Clm             Weekly
    1230  US         Philly Fed Business Indx       Oct
    1600  Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in
    the online CNBC Debate on the global economy during the IMF/
    World Bank Annual Meetings

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru)
