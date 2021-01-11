Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar strengthens on stimulus hopes

By Shreyansi Singh

0 Min Read

    * Silver falls as much as 4.2% 
    * Dollar hits near three-week peak
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Adds details, analyst comment, updates prices)
    By Shreyansi Singh
    Jan 11 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Monday, having touched a
six-week low earlier in the session, clamped down by a firm
dollar and higher U.S. Treasury yields due to hopes of more
fiscal stimulus.  
    Spot gold        fell 0.1% to $1,845.96 per ounce by 10:10
a.m. EST (1510 GMT), after touching its lowest since Dec. 2 at
$1,816.53. 
    U.S. gold futures        rose 0.6% to $1,846.50.
    "We've seen a little rebound in the dollar, a slight pickup
in yields and as a result we have seen some commodities'
markets, including the metals pull back," said David Meger,
director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
    A "quiet period" prior to the inauguration of the Joe Biden
administration in Washington "and the Democratic agenda being
put forward" in terms of interest rates, liquidity and stimulus,
is also weighing on the metals, Meger added.
    The dollar index        scaled a near three-week peak,
helped by gains in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield            .
            
    "If the yield curve becomes steeper and differentials become
much wider, expect to see a strong recovery in the dollar
despite the new billions in expected stimulus," Kitco Metals
senior analyst Jim Wyckoff said in a note. 
    U.S. President elect Biden said on Friday that he plans to
unveil a plan costing trillions of dollars in coronavirus
relief.                          
    While gold has generally been seen as a hedge against the
inflation and currency debasement that could result from
widespread stimulus, especially last year, that has changed as
higher bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding
non-interest yielding bullion. 
    Elsewhere, silver        fell 1% to $25.12 per ounce, having
earlier hit a near one-month low of $24.30.
    Silver "should continue moving in gold's slipstream", Julius
Baer analyst Carsten Menke said in a note.
    Platinum        dropped 3.1% to $1,031.70 per ounce while
palladium        fell 0.5% to $2,358.75.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru,
editing by Ed Osmond)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up