PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar surges on Powell's reassurance on inflation

By Reuters Staff

    March 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Wednesday, as the
dollar touched a more than two-week high after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured Congress that inflation
would not spiral out of control.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was slightly down at $1,726.78 per ounce
by 0129 GMT. U.S. gold futures        rose 0.1 % to $1,726.70
per ounce.
    * The dollar index rose, while Treasury yields fell after
Powell told U.S lawmakers on Tuesday he expected inflation to
rise over the year but it would be "neither particularly large
nor persistent."                         
    * Gold, which is priced in dollars, is often used as a hedge
against rising inflation.
    * Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy
remains at risk as she fielded lawmakers' questions about
possible infrastructure and tax increase plans under
consideration.             
    * Fed will show "resolute patience" in waiting to meet its
employment and inflation goals before pulling back on support
for an economy still healing from the pandemic, Fed Governor
Lael Brainard said on Tuesday.             
    * Asian stocks were poised to follow Wall Street lower, as
the expense of the United States' stimulus and infrastructure
plans, as well as new pandemic precautions, constrained
investors' risk appetite.            
    * An expansion of Japan's factory activity gathered pace in
March, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday.             
    * SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.6% to 1,045.36
tonnes on Tuesday.         
    * Palladium        was little changed at $2,602.24 , Silver
       rose 0.2% to $25.13 and platinum        fell 0.5%, to
$1,162.13. 
    
     DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 UK       CPI YY                               Feb
    0815 France   Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMI     March
    0830 Germany  Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMI     March
    0900 EU       Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMI     March
    0930 UK       Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMI            March
    1230 US       Durable Goods                        Feb
    1345 US       Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMI     March
    1400 US       Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives
                  virtual testimony on coronavirus aid, relief,
                  and the Economic Security Act before Senate
                  Banking Committee
    1500 EU       Consumer Confid. Flash               March

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
