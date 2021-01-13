Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar ticks higher; markets eye stimulus details

By Asha Sistla

    * U.S. Fed's Beige Book due at 1900 GMT
    * Fed officials expect U.S. economy rebound on vaccinations
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
    Jan 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Wednesday, reversing
earlier gains, as the dollar firmed and U.S. yields held close
to recent highs, with investors awaiting for more details on
American fiscal stimulus measures.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1% at $1,853.80 per ounce by
1107 GMT, while U.S. gold futures        were up 0.6% at
$1,854.30.
    "We've got this uncertainty about what's going to be coming
on the fiscal stimulus front over the course of a few months and
until we get more details on that, gold could go either way,"
said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
    "The risk is to the downside for gold. Concerns about
inflation expectations and a firmer dollar have acted as a
little bit of an anchor on the gold price."
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said he would unveil a plan
on Thursday to inject the coronavirus-hit economy with
"trillions" of dollars in relief measures.             
    Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement that could result from large stimulus measures.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields             hovered close
to near 10-month highs, and the dollar index held firm, making
gold expensive for holders of other currencies.             
    U.S. Federal Reserve officials expect a quick economic
recovery if COVID-19 vaccinations gather pace, but that could
leave markets guessing about the outlook for the central bank's
monetary policy.             
    "If the U.S. economy is ticking along nicely, the Fed will
look to act. The reality is, its balance sheets are bloated and
any improvement in the outlook will at least reduce its seamless
efforts," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC
Markets.
    The release of the Fed's "Beige Book" survey of businesses
is awaited later on Wednesday.
    Among other precious metals, silver        dipped 0.7% to
$25.39 an ounce, platinum        fell 0.2% to $1,073.53 and
palladium        was up 0.1% at $2,393.72.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru;
Editing by Pravin Char)
