Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar ticks up

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Oct 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday as
the dollar ticked up, although concerns over rising COVID-19
cases and hopes of a large U.S. fiscal stimulus being eventually
released checked the metal's decline. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        slipped 0.1% to $1,919.51 per ounce by
0117 GMT.    
    * U.S. gold futures        were down 0.3% to $1,923.
    * The dollar index        was up 0.1% against rivals, while
Asian stocks were set to rise.                   
    * Republicans in the U.S. Senate will go along with what
President Donald Trump wants in coronavirus relief legislation,
a White House spokeswoman said, as the White House pursues a
deal with Democratic lawmakers.             
    * Trump had on Sunday called on Congress to pass a
stripped-down coronavirus relief bill.             
    * Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days
and is not infectious to others, the White House physician said,
as Trump headed to Florida for his first campaign rally since he
disclosed he contracted the virus.             
    * There is reluctance among European Central Bank
policymakers to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to target
an average inflation rate, fearing this could tie their hands,
sources involved in a revamp of ECB policy told Reuters.
            
    * The number of new COVID-19 cases rose 11% in the United
States last week compared to the previous seven days, with
infections spreading rapidly in the Midwest, according to a
Reuters analysis.             
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.48% to 1,277.65 tonnes
on Monday.             
    * Silver        fell 0.4% to $25.02 per ounce, platinum
       was flat at $873.46, and palladium        rose 0.1% to
$2,403.07. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0430  US       IMF/World Bank to release their biannual
                   Global Financial Stability Report
    0600  UK       Claimant Count Unemployment   Sept
    0600  UK       ILO Unemployment Rate         Aug
    0900  Germany  ZEW Economic Sentiment        Oct
    0900  Germany  ZEW Current Conditions        Oct
    1230  US       CPI MM, SA                    Sept

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
