PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar ticks up, still on track for best week in three

By Sumita Layek

    * Gold up 0.6% so far this week
    * Platinum set for best week since early Dec
    * Chinese New Year holiday keeps trading muted

    Feb 12 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday as the dollar and
Treasury yields edged higher, but prices were on course for
their best week in three as hopes of more U.S. stimulus
underpinned the metal.
    Spot gold        dipped 0.2% to $1,822.69 per ounce by 0539
GMT. Prices were up 0.6% so far this week. U.S. gold futures
       slipped 0.2% to $1,823.30.
    "The U.S. jobs numbers sort of talked some sense of
inflation risk out of the market and that may have weighed on
gold," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.
    U.S. jobless claims fell slightly last week but were stuck
at elevated levels.             
    "The bigger picture should be positive for gold because of
the current monetary and fiscal policy mix, but despite all the
tailwind gold's just grinding lower, so it's not a very
constructive view for the time being," Rodda said.   
    Trading was muted as many parts of Asia remained closed for
the Chinese New Year holiday.
    The dollar        and benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields
ticked higher, reducing gold's appeal.
    U.S. President Joe Biden plans to ask Congress this month to
invest heavily in infrastructure after his $1.9 trillion
COVID-19 aid package makes its way through.             
     Gold remains supported "as the spectre of stimulus measures
in the U.S. rises," ANZ analysts said in a note.
    Spot platinum        fell 0.8% to $1,224.86 an ounce as
investors booked some profits after prices scaled an over 6-year
peak of $1,268.88 on Thursday.
    But the autocatalyst metal was set for its best week since
early December, with a gain of 9%.
    "Sentiment remains strong," ANZ said, adding stricter global
emission rules and a disruption at a major refinery in top
producer South Africa should keep the metal in deficit this
year.             
    Silver        gained 0.4% to $27.04 and palladium       
rose 0.2% to $2,349.25.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)
