Gold Market Report
May 8, 2020 / 3:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as economies reopen; hopeful investors take on more risk

Eileen Soreng

    * U.S. stocks head for first weekly rise in three weeks
    * U.S. nonfarm payrolls dive 20.5 million in April
    * Gold up 0.6% so far for the week
    May 8 (Reuters) - Gold eased back on Friday from its highest
in nearly two weeks, as investors grew hopeful about economies
reopening after COVID-19 lockdowns, but a continued wave of
central bank stimulus kept bullion on course for a weekly gain. 
    Spot gold        fell 0.5% to $1,709.30 per ounce by 1:07
p.m. EDT (1707 GMT) after hitting $1,722.56, its highest since
April 27. Prices were up 0.6% for the week.
    U.S. gold futures         were down 0.6% at $1,715.10.
    Also limiting gold's appeal, slightly better-than-expected
data from the United States showed job losses in April hit 20.5
million, less than the expected 22 million. The unemployment
rate was 14.7%, lower than the market forecast of 16%.
            
    Still, overall the U.S. economy suffered its steepest
monthly plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression, the
starkest sign yet of how the novel coronavirus pandemic is
battering the world's biggest economy.
    "Even though the jobs number was clearly dramatic - the
worst number we ever had as a nation - on the back of that we
see slight bit of optimism moving forward with the economy
reopening slowly here in the U.S.," said David Meger, director
of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
    The April nonfarm payrolls data lifted the U.S. stock
markets adding to optimism from easing in tensions between
Washington and Beijing.     
    Wall Street's indexes are on course for their first weekly
increase in three, as investors pinned their hopes on supply
chains coming back on track and a revival in consumer spending
after several U.S. states reopened economies.
    However, "the primary drivers for strength in gold -
interest rates at zero, massive spending and deep concerns about
a second wave of infection - remain powerful so gold's prospects
remain strong over the medium term," said Tai Wong, head of base
and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.
    The latest batch of week U.S. economic data fueled
expectations of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve, with
markets pricing in a negative interest rate environment.
            
    Lower U.S. interest rates pressure the dollar and bond
yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
    Sino-U.S. friction appeared to ease after Beijing said trade
negotiators from both countries had agreed to improve the
atmosphere for implementing a Phase 1 deal, days after U.S.
President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs.             
    Palladium        rose 0.7% to $1,868.89 per ounce and
platinum        gained 0.4% to $766.19.
    Silver        dipped 0.4% to $15.43.

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
