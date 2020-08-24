Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold eases as equities hit record on optimism over virus treatment

    * S&P 500 and Nasdaq open at record levels 
    * Investors eye Fed Chair's address at Jackson Hole this
week
    Aug 24 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Monday as optimism
over a U.S. health regulator's authorization of a COVID-19
treatment lifted Wall Street stocks to record highs, although a
weaker dollar limited bullion's losses.
    Spot gold        fell 0.4% to $1,932.50 an ounce by 10:53
a.m. EDT (1453 GMT), having jumped 1% to $1,961.40. U.S. gold
futures        eased 0.2% to $1,942.90.
    "Gold is just consolidating right now with stock indexes at
record highs. It really needs a bigger catalyst, it needs
additional fiscal stimulus, it needs inflation to pick up, in
order to get really going," said Phillip Streible, chief market
strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.
    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened at record levels after the
U.S. Food & Drug Administration approved the emergency use of
blood plasma in COVID-19 patients and on a report the Trump
administration may fast-track a vaccine candidate.
                
    Meanwhile, talks between top Democrats and Republicans on
coronavirus aid legislation remained stalled.               
    Limiting bullion's losses, the dollar        fell 0.2%
against rivals, making gold cheaper for holders of other
currencies.       
    "While COVID-19 vaccine developments and improving economic
data present near-term headwinds to gold, low and negative
interest rates, a weaker U.S. dollar, and expectations for
further stimulus keep the balance of risks to the upside," said
Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper in a note.
    Central banks worldwide have rolled out massive stimulus
measures to alleviate the economic damage caused by the COVID-19
pandemic, but that has also increased the probability of rising
inflation.
    Investors are awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell's address to the bank's annual symposium in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, on Thursday for signs of how aggressively it will seek
to handle the long-term recovery from the pandemic.             
      
    Silver        fell 0.6% to $26.53 an ounce, platinum       
was up 0.5% at $922.75 and palladium        eased 1.1% to
$2,159.06.

