PRECIOUS-Gold eases as equity rally boosts risk appetite

June 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Wednesday as equity markets rallied on economic optimism and hopes for further stimulus measures boosted risk-on sentiment. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,722.93 per ounce, as of 1252 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,729.70. * Asian equities were set to follow the global equity rally from Tuesday, on hopes of more government stimulus. * On Tuesday, stocks in the U.S., Europe and emerging markets hit their highest levels since early March. * Traders hope that the European Central Bank will deliver additional stimulus, by around 500 billion euros, when it meets on Thursday. * Central banks and governments around the world have unleashed huge quantities of stimulus to cushion their economies from the coronavirus pandemic. * Demonstrations against police brutality continued in the United States, in spite of curfews. Gold is often seen as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty. * Capping some losses, the dollar was down 0.2% and was trading at an over two-month low, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings, rose 0.1%to 1,129.28 tonnes on Tuesday. * Some sort of coronavirus vaccine could be expected to be available to part of the U.S. population by the end of the year, a senior U.S. Army vaccine researcher said. * Palladium rose 1.4% to $1,976.30 per ounce, and platinum inched up 0.1% to $839.52, while silver fell 0.6% to $17.98. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China Caixin Services PMI May 0500 India IHS Markit Svcs PMI May 0755 Germany Unemployment Chng, Rate SA May 0800 EU Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs May 0900 EU Unemployment Rate April 1400 US Factory Orders MM April 1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI May (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)