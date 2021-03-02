Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as firm dollar counters slight dip in U.S. yields

By Brijesh Patel

    * Dollar index holds near four-week peak
    * Silver drops to over one-month low

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    March 2 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Tuesday, having
touched a more than eight-month trough earlier in the session,
as a buoyant dollar threatened to overshadow support from a
slight retreat in U.S. Treasury yields and equity markets.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1% at $1,720.96 per ounce by
1542 GMT, after falling to $1,706.70, its lowest since June 15.
    U.S. gold futures        edged 0.1% lower to $1,721.40 per
ounce.
    The strengthening dollar "is putting some pressure on gold.
The $1,700 level may be perceived as some kind of key support
level for gold prices," said Phillip Streible, chief market
strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.
    The dollar index        hovered near a four-week high,
making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.
      
    Offering some respite to gold, benchmark U.S. Treasury
yields             eased from a one-year high hit last week,
while U.S. stocks dipped after strong gains on Monday.      
    
    "The main dilemma right now for the gold bulls is the rising
short-term U.S. Treasury yields," said Bob Haberkorn, senior
market strategist at RJO Futures.
    "Despite the U.S. Federal Reserve being very accommodative
with stimulus, with low rates for the extended period of time, 
in the short term we had to deal with these rising short-term
rates."
    While gold is considered a shield against inflation, higher
yields threaten that status as they increase the opportunity
cost of holding bullion.
    Market participants kept a close watch on the $1.9 trillion
stimulus bill, which will be debated in the U.S. Senate this
week.             
    Silver        fell 0.6% to $26.33 an ounce, having earlier
dipped to a more than one-month low.
    Palladium        was up 0.4% at $2,358.68 an ounce, while
platinum        eased 0.2% to $1,182.94.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru)
