Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as firmer U.S. Treasury yields weigh

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as
higher U.S. Treasury yields dented the metal's appeal, although
losses were limited by a weaker dollar and Federal Reserve
Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish comments.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        fell 0.3% to $1,798.71 per ounce by 0059
GMT. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.2% to $1,801.20.
    * Powell, testifying before the House of Representatives
Financial Services Committee, continued adding weight to the
U.S. central bank's promise to get the economy back to full
employment, and to not worry about inflation unless prices begin
rising in a persistent and troubling way.            
    * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hovered near a one-year
peak hit in the previous session. Higher yields increase the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.      
    * The dollar languished near three-year lows versus riskier
currencies.      
    * Central bankers worldwide have been unequivocal that there
are no plans to cut back on money-printing any time soon, or
raise interest rates, but markets do not seem to be buying
it.            
    * The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech
vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly
effective at preventing COVID-19, in a potentially landmark
moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen
economies.             
    * Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased more than
expected in January, boosted by historically low mortgage rates
and an acute shortage of previously owned houses on the
market.            
    * SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 1,106.36
tonnes on Wednesday from 1,110.44 tonnes on Tuesday.         
    * Silver        slipped 0.7% to $27.79 an ounce. Platinum
       fell 1.1% to $1,254, while palladium        eased 0.1% to
$2,433.33.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000  EU  Consumer Confid. Final  Feb
1330  US  Durable Goods           Jan
1330  US  GDP 2nd Estimate        Q4
1330  US  Initial Jobless Clm     Weekly

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up