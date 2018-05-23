FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 11:01 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as higher dollar offsets concern over U.S.-China trade talks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar index inches up ahead of Fed minutes
    * Fed May FOMC minutes due at 1800 GMT
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday as
a stronger dollar outpaced concerns over U.S.-China trade talks,
which had earlier boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal.
    The dollar, in which gold and other commodities are priced,
rose versus a basket of currencies        as investors awaited
the release later in the day of minutes from the Federal
Reserve's latest policy meeting.       
    But the greenback was on the back foot against the euro and
the Japanese yen due to the broader risk aversion that had
earlier benefited gold.
    "On the one side, you have the negative impact from currency
and interest rates on precious metals and on the other side
there are still some safe-haven flows," Quantitative Commodity
Research consultant Peter Fertig said.    
    At its previous meeting in May, the U.S. central bank
expressed confidence in the economy and kept its benchmark
lending rate unchanged. It said inflation was near the bank's
target, leaving it on track to raise borrowing costs in June.
            
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. rates, as these tend
to boost the dollar.
    The precious metal, often used to store wealth in times of
political or economic uncertainty, was underpinned by safe-haven
support after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not
pleased about recent talks with China.             
    Trump also said there was a "substantial chance" his summit
with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will not take place as
planned on June 12 amid concerns that Kim is resistant to giving
up his nuclear weapons.                 
    Spot gold        had fallen 0.1 percent to $1,288.98 per
ounce by 1400 GMT, after touching its highest since May 15 at
$1,297.84. U.S. gold futures         for June delivery were down
0.3 percent at $1,288 per ounce.
    Prices remained in a narrow range, just below $1,300 per
ounce, as investors awaited more clues on the path of U.S.
interest rates.
    Gold has shown reduced volatility in the last few trading
sessions as it attempted a break above $1,300 and prices are
"waiting for a new, clear direction," said ActivTrades chief
analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa.
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund (ETF), New York-based SPDR Gold Shares      , fell 0.38
percent to 852.04 tonnes on Monday from 855.28 tonnes on Friday.
            
    In other precious metals, silver        fell 1 percent to
$16.35 an ounce and platinum        was 0.2 percent lower at
$900.80 an ounce. 
    Palladium        eased 2.2 percent to $969 an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru
Editing by Dale Hudson and Edmund Blair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
