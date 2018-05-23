PRECIOUS-Gold eases as higher dollar offsets concern over U.S.-China trade talks

* Dollar index inches up ahead of Fed minutes * Fed May FOMC minutes due at 1800 GMT * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday as a stronger dollar outpaced concerns over U.S.-China trade talks, which had earlier boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal. The dollar, in which gold and other commodities are priced, rose versus a basket of currencies as investors awaited the release later in the day of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. But the greenback was on the back foot against the euro and the Japanese yen due to the broader risk aversion that had earlier benefited gold. "On the one side, you have the negative impact from currency and interest rates on precious metals and on the other side there are still some safe-haven flows," Quantitative Commodity Research consultant Peter Fertig said. At its previous meeting in May, the U.S. central bank expressed confidence in the economy and kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged. It said inflation was near the bank's target, leaving it on track to raise borrowing costs in June. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. rates, as these tend to boost the dollar. The precious metal, often used to store wealth in times of political or economic uncertainty, was underpinned by safe-haven support after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not pleased about recent talks with China. Trump also said there was a "substantial chance" his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will not take place as planned on June 12 amid concerns that Kim is resistant to giving up his nuclear weapons. Spot gold had fallen 0.1 percent to $1,288.98 per ounce by 1400 GMT, after touching its highest since May 15 at $1,297.84. U.S. gold futures for June delivery were down 0.3 percent at $1,288 per ounce. Prices remained in a narrow range, just below $1,300 per ounce, as investors awaited more clues on the path of U.S. interest rates. Gold has shown reduced volatility in the last few trading sessions as it attempted a break above $1,300 and prices are "waiting for a new, clear direction," said ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa. Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), New York-based SPDR Gold Shares , fell 0.38 percent to 852.04 tonnes on Monday from 855.28 tonnes on Friday. In other precious metals, silver fell 1 percent to $16.35 an ounce and platinum was 0.2 percent lower at $900.80 an ounce. Palladium eased 2.2 percent to $969 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru Editing by Dale Hudson and Edmund Blair)