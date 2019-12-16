Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as dollar dips, traders await trade deal fineprint

Sumita Layek

    * Date of phase 1 deal signing yet to be decided -
Lighthizer
    * Dollar index down 0.2% against rival currencies
    * Gold specs cut bullish positions in week to Dec. 10
    By Sumita Layek
    Dec 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices pared early losses and edged
higher on Monday, as the dollar weakened and investors sought
more clarity on the "phase one" trade deal between the United
States and China.
    Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,477.73 per ounce, by 0641
GMT. U.S. gold futures         gained 0.1% to $1,482.10.
    Gains in bullion were limited as equities rose after the
world's top two economies announced a "phase one" trade
agreement and suspended some tariffs on each other's goods that
were due to go into effect on Sunday.                         
            
    "We still don't know what is in the deal ... most of the
traders had already discounted this news in the last couple of
weeks, as it has been in the market that the phase 1 deal will
happen," said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit
Financial Services.
    "Also, the dollar is slightly negative, so these are the
reasons that we haven't seen a drastic sell-off in gold."
    The dollar index        fell 0.2% against a basket of
rivals, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. 
      
    U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Sunday said
U.S. exports to China will nearly double over the next two
years, although officials are yet to decide a date to sign the
agreement.             
    "The phase one deal fell short of market expectations and is
probably not enough to fully restore business confidence or
generate a meaningful recovery in exports or investment,"
AxiTrader market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.
    "Traders have now turned focus to the long and arduous road
to a phase two trade deal. So gold could do well on escalating
trade tensions."
    Gold prices have risen 15% this year on the backdrop of the
months-long tariff war and its impact on the global economy.    
  
    "Gold prices are not going to slide as the global growth is
not super positive, there are still some risks," said Phillip
Futures analyst Benjamin Lu, adding prices will range between
$1,400-$1,450 an ounce in the short term.
    Data from U.S. showed on Friday retail sales increased less
than expected in November as Americans cut back on discretionary
spending despite a strong labour market.             
    Speculators slashed their bullish positions in COMEX gold
contracts in the week to Dec. 10.        
    Elsewhere, palladium        rose 0.7% to $1,944.03 an ounce.
The autocatalyst metal had climbed to a record high of $1,979.95
in the previous session on supply concerns.
    Silver        gained 0.7% to $17.05 per ounce, while
platinum        rose 0.5% to $932.62.

