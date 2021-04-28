Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PRECIOUS-Gold eases as investors await Fed's policy decision

By Eileen Soreng

    * U.S. Fed policy statement due 1800 GMT
    * Gold hits near two-week low of $1,762/oz
    * Palladium off record highs hit on Tuesday

    April 28 (Reuters) - Gold slipped to a near two-week low on
Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields firmed while investors awaited
policy signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    Spot gold        edged 0.2% lower to $1,772.53 per ounce by
10:28 a.m. EDT (1428 GMT), after dipping to its lowest since
April 16 at $1,762. U.S. gold futures        fell 0.3% to
$1,772.60.
    "There's just a consolidation here but you're going to see
the Fed affirm the dovish (stance) and that should keep gold
fairly stable," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at
OANDA.
    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected later on Wednesday to
reaffirm easy monetary policy will continue for a prolonged
period.                          
    "The marketplace will closely scrutinize the Fed's inflation
outlook and any comments on the future path of monetary policy,"
Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff said in a note. 
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were steady having
earlier jumped to a two-week high.             
    "If the Fed gives some direction to yields, there could be a
significant move for gold. Otherwise, expect gold to remain in
the $1,750-$1,800 range," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief
analyst, ActivTrades.
    Analysts have cut their gold price forecasts, with many
believing an economic recovery could impede the metal's return
to last year's record highs, a Reuters poll showed.             
    Goldman Sachs, however, sees gold at $2,000 an ounce over
the next six months and said it was too early for bitcoin to
compete with gold for safe-haven demand.             
    Among other precious metals, palladium        fell 0.6% to
$2,925.73 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $2,962.50
on Tuesday. 
    Silver        shed 1% to $25.97 per ounce, after reaching a
low since April 21 at $25.80.
    Platinum        dipped 1.3%, to $1,212.44. 

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
