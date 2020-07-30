Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold eases as risk appetite improves after Fed policy meeting

    * Asian stocks track Wall Street higher
    * Gold up more than 28% so far this year
    * Fed pledges to keep interest rates near zero 
    July 30 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Thursday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve's vow to support the coronavirus-ravaged economy
buoyed risk sentiment, with market expectations for prices to
breach the $2,000 level facing resistance in the short term.
    Spot gold        was down 0.3% to $1,964.70 per ounce by
0329 GMT. U.S. gold futures        rose 0.3% to $1,959.20.
    "This price action points to a garden variety pullback –
profit taking. In the short-term, we might see any move higher
above that ($1980) level, towards $2,000, as something of a
grind," IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said.
    The slight retreat was mostly technical in nature, with gold
failing to break above resistance around $1,980, Rodda added.
    Gold jumped to near its all-time high on Wednesday after the
Fed pledged to keep interest rates near zero as the rapid rise
in virus cases dampens hopes for an economic recovery.
    Low interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding
the non-yielding metal, also considered a refuge from inflation
and currency debasement as central banks continue to pump out
stimulus.
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell promised the U.S. central bank would
"do what we can, and for as long as it takes."             
    Limiting gold's advance, Asian stocks followed through on
gains in Wall Street.            
    "The likelihood of risk paring given the market expectations
were not met by the Federal Open Market Committee meeting is why
gold has pulled back a little bit. This is just a natural
reaction to a crowded trade," said Stephen Innes, chief market
strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.
    Gold, which has risen over 28% so far this year, is well
supported by a weaker dollar, a worsening pandemic and
likelihood of more stimulus, analysts noted.       
    Elsewhere, silver        dropped 0.9% to $24.20 per ounce,
while platinum        gained 0.3% to $926.55 and palladium
       slipped 0.7% to $2,143.10.

