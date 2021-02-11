Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as soft inflation data dents appeal

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Feb 11 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on Thursday as weaker
U.S. inflation data diminished bullion's appeal, although a
softer dollar and lower Treasury yields kept the losses in
check.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        fell 0.1% to $1,839.61 per ounce by 0055
GMT. Prices scaled their highest in more than a week in the
previous session. U.S. gold futures        slipped 0.1% to
$1,841.50.
    * U.S. consumer prices rose moderately in January as higher
gasoline prices were blunted by a slump in airline fares amid a
relentless pandemic, tempering expectations for a sustained
acceleration in inflation this year.             
    * Gold is considered a hedge against inflation.
    * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields tumbled to a one-week low
on Wednesday, while the dollar        slipped to two-week lows
after the tepid U.S. inflation data.            
    * U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday
called for a broad national effort to get Americans back to work
after the pandemic.             
    * India's gold imports in January surged 72% from a year
earlier, a government source said on Wednesday, as a correction
in prices from a record high drew retail buyers and
jewellers.            
    * Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust       fell 0.15% to
1,146.60 tonnes on Wednesday.         
    * Platinum and palladium used by the auto industry to filter
emissions from engine exhausts were all in short supply last
year, data from specialist materials firm Johnson Matthey showed
on Wednesday.             
    * Platinum        fell 1.2% to $1,227.08 an ounce, having
hit its highest since February 2015 at $1,250 on Wednesday as
hopes firmed that an economic recovery would boost auto sales.
    * CME Group Inc         raised margins for NYMEX platinum
futures by 10% to their highest since March 2020.
                            
    * Spot silver        shed 0.4% to $26.89 and palladium
       eased 0.2% to $2,351.24.
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1330  US  Initial Jobless Clm   Weekly

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up