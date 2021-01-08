Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as stronger dollar, higher yields weigh

By Sumita Layek

    Jan 8 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on Friday as the U.S.
dollar and Treasury yields firmed, although hopes for additional
stimulus in the world's largest economy kept bullion on course
for a second straight weekly gain.
    Spot gold        eased 0.1% to $1,911.32 per ounce by 0246
GMT, but was up 0.7% so far this week. U.S. gold futures       
shed 0.1% to $1,912.30.
    "In the short term, we just seem to lack a catalyst to drive
prices higher," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.
    "The effect of (fiscal stimulus hopes) has driven up
inflation expectations, (but) we're starting to see nominal bond
yields climb as well, which is reasonably significant for gold."
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield             scaled a fresh
high since March, holding above 1%, and helping the dollar
       rebound strongly to hit a near two-week peak.            
    A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for holders
of other currencies, while higher bond yields increase the
opportunity cost of holding the non-interest yielding gold.
    Democrats' control of the U.S. Senate has fuelled hopes of
large stimulus measures and boosted inflation expectations,
underpinning gold's appeal as an
inflationary-hedge.                        
    But higher inflation expectations and bond yields have also
bolstered Federal Reserve officials' hopes that the central
bank's new monetary policy approach is taking hold.
                        
    Gold's long-term trend remains pretty constructive with
lower rates and negative real yields, but "if we start to see
the Fed back away from its dovishness even just slightly that
dynamic could change and start to wear on gold prices," Rodda
said.
    Investors now await U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in
the day to gauge the jobs market's health.
    Silver        fell 0.2% to $27.05 an ounce. Platinum       
climbed 0.4% to $1,121.46, while palladium        gained 0.2% to
$2,424.45.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
