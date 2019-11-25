Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold eases as trade deal hopes stir risk sentiment

Sumita Layek

    * Speculators raise bullish bets on COMEX gold, silver
    * Gold market in extended period of consolidation- analyst
    * Palladium hits over two-week high

    By Sumita Layek
    Nov 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged down to a one-week low
on Monday after the United States and China expressed
willingness to sign an initial trade deal by the year-end,
lifting demand for riskier assets and boosting the dollar.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1% to $1,460.85 per ounce by
0547 GMT, having fallen to its lowest since Nov. 18 earlier in
the session. U.S. gold futures         were down 0.2% to
$1,460.80.
    "Trade optimism is sending global equities higher and
capital is fleeing away from safe havens into risk assets," said
Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets.
    Upbeat headlines about trade talks between Washington and
China helped Asian shares regain footing, while the dollar
       rose against a basket of rivals, making the non-yielding
bullion expensive for holders of other currencies.            
                               
    The U.S. currency rebounded strongly on Friday after a
survey showed the U.S. manufacturing output accelerated in
November and services activity picked up more than expected.
            
    "U.S. economic data has shown signs of stabilisation
recently ... also consensus is that the global slowdown is going
to bottom in the first quarter of next year and then start to
rebound," Yan said.
    Gold, considered a safe asset in times of political and
economic uncertainty, has gained over 13% this year, mainly due
to the long drawn-out tariff dispute and concerns over slowing
global growth.   
    Limiting bullion's downside, investors were still cautious
with U.S. and Beijing officials saying an ambitious "phase two"
trade deal looked less likely.             
    "The market is in an extended period of consolidation at the
bottom of the recent range, waiting for the next major catalyst
to emerge," AxiTrader market strategist Stephen Innes said in a
note.
    "U.S. economic data will likely factor a lot into gold
traders' decision making into year-end as will the ebb and flow
of trade talks. But ultimately, it's all about the (U.S. Federal
Reserve) Fed policy, U.S. interest rates and the dollar."
    Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost for holding
the non-yielding bullion.
    Speculators increased their bullish positions in COMEX gold
and silver contracts in the week to Nov. 19, data showed.
       
    Spot gold may test a support at $1,455 per ounce, a break
below which could cause a fall to $1,440, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.         
    Elsewhere, silver        was down 0.3% to $16.95 per ounce,
after touching its lowest in a week.
    Palladium        rose 0.7% to $1,787.36 per ounce, having
earlier hit its highest since Nov.8, and platinum        gained
0.5% to $895.39.

