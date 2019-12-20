PRECIOUS-Gold eases as trade progress weighs on safety demand

Gold Market Report
Gold eases as trade progress weighs on safety demand

K. Sathya Narayanan

    * U.S. GDP data due at 1330 GMT
    * Palladium on track for fifth straight week of gains
    Dec 20 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on Friday as demand for
riskier assets improved on optimism that the bitter U.S.-China
trade war will be resolved soon, while investors awaited U.S.
GDP data for more cues on the health of the economy.
    Spot gold        fell 0.1% to $1,477.28 per ounce as of 1036
GMT. U.S. gold futures         were down 0.2% to $1,481.10 per
ounce.
    "There has been a good set of economic data released
recently. The equity market is still going strong and the
sentiment is more risk-on. So, people are just prepared to go
for some more risky assets and reduce their gold positions,"
said SP Angel analyst Sergey Raevskiy.
    World stocks touched record highs after the United States
and China agreed an initial trade deal, while the U.S. dollar
       was holding close to a one-week peak scaled in the
previous session.                   
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday the
two countries would sign their so-called phase one trade pact at
the beginning of January, adding that it would not be subject to
any renegotiation.             
    China's finance ministry unveiled a new list of import
tariff exemptions for a duration of one year starting Dec. 26
for six chemical and oil products from the United States.
                         
    "Any news about the deal is better than no news about it...
people are still waiting for more to come. It is being
considered as the first step for a bigger agreement and it is a
step in the right direction," Raevskiy added.
    Data on Thursday showed the initial U.S. jobless claims
report was strong with applications for unemployment benefits
slipping from a more than two-year high.             
    Investors now await U.S. gross domestic product data due out
later on Friday.
    "Key factors to watch for gold next year will be the second
phase of the U.S.-China trade negotiations, the U.S. election,
global monetary policy, and the investor response to these
developments," Standard Chartered Bank analyst Suki Cooper said
in a note.
    Elsewhere, palladium        gained 0.3% to $1,941.87 per
ounce and was on track for a fifth straight week of gains.
    The autocatalyst metal had hit an all-time peak of $1,998.43
earlier this week on a sustained supply crunch, which was
aggravated after recent mine closures in major producer South
Africa.  
    Silver        slipped 0.1% to $17.04 per ounce, while
platinum        eased 0.2% to $931.44. Both the metals, however,
were on track for a weekly gain.

