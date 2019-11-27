PRECIOUS-Gold eases as Trump's remarks boost trade deal hopes

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said an interim trade deal with China is close, boosting demand for riskier assets. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,459.91 per ounce by 0103 GMT. Prices touched a two-week low of $1,450.30 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $1,460.60. * Washington and Beijing are close to an agreement on the first phase of a trade deal, Trump said on Tuesday, after top negotiators from the two countries spoke by telephone and agreed to keep working on remaining issues. * Asian shares rose after Wall Street crawled to new record closing highs on hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal. * U.S. consumer confidence fell for a fourth straight month in November amid worries about current business conditions and employment prospects. * Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in October following recent strong gains. * The U.S. goods trade deficit fell sharply in October as both exports and imports declined, pointing to a continued reduction in trade flows. * It is "essential" that the U.S. Federal Reserve lift inflation to its 2% target over time in order to avoid the sort of "downward spiral" of low interest rates and growth that central banks in Europe and Japan have struggled with, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said. * China's October net gold imports via Hong Kong fell to their lowest level since July, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed. * Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said it planned to attract China Gold as a strategic partner for a mining and processing project in the Krasnoyarsk region in Siberia. * Silver fell 0.1% to $17.05 per ounce, palladium shed 0.2% to $1,805.90 per ounce and platinum was down 0.2% to $905.36. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1330 US Durable Goods Oct 1330 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q3 1330 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly 1500 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Oct 1900 US Federal Reserve issues Beige Book of economic condition (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)