Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as U.S. yields hold firm; inflation data in focus

By Sumita Layek

    * Markets look to U.S. CPI data on Tuesday
    * U.S. producer prices hit 9-1/2-year high
    * U.S. economy at "inflection point", says Fed Chair 

    April 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday as U.S.
Treasury yields remained elevated, denting the appeal of
bullion, while investors waited for this week's key U.S.
inflation and retail sales data.
    Spot gold        was 0.1% down at $1,741.80 an ounce by 1147
GMT. U.S. gold futures        eased 0.1% to $1,743.50.
    As long as yields are relatively high, gold will not
benefit, said ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele, adding that the
market is now focused on U.S. March Consumer Price Index data
due on Tuesday. 
    Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields gained after data on Friday
showed U.S. producer prices in March registered their largest
annual gain in 9-1/2 years, likely marking the start of higher
inflation as the economy reopens.                        
    Retail sales data is also due on Thursday.             
    While gold is considered a shield against inflation, higher
yields threaten that status because they translate into a higher
opportunity cost of holding bullion.
    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy is
at an "inflection point", with hopes that inflation and hiring
will accelerate in the coming months. 
    A new Fed framework builds in allowances for inflation to
run above the central bank's 2% target for a time without the
Fed intervening.             
    StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said gold is likely to
benefit if inflation rises much higher than the target. 
    "(Although) if we do start seeing inflation accelerating and
people start thinking interest rates are going to go up again,
then gold might struggle a bit."
    Among other precious metals, silver        fell 0.2% to
$25.20, palladium        was down 0.5% at $2,626.65 and platinum
       slipped 1.1% to $1,185.56.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru
Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Goodman
)
