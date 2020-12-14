Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as vaccine roll out counters U.S. stimulus optimism

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Monday as the roll out of
coronavirus vaccines in the United States lifted risk sentiment,
offsetting support from hopes for more U.S. economic stimulus
and a weaker dollar. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
   * Spot gold        fell 0.2% to $1,834.94 per ounce by 0053
GMT, while U.S. gold futures        eased 0.2% to $1,840.70.
   * The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine began on Sunday,
after a U.S. regulator approved Pfizer Inc         and BioNTech
SE         's vaccine.              
   * The text of a $908 billion bipartisan COVID-19 relief plan
is set to be released as early as Monday and will be split into
two packages in a bid to win approval, a person briefed on the
matter said.                         
   * The U.S. dollar shed 0.2% ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day meeting starting on Tuesday, where
policymakers are expected to increase purchases of longer-dated
Treasuries to contain a rise in yields.       
   * Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement. 
   * London and Brussels agreed on Sunday to "go the extra mile"
in coming days to try to reach a trade agreement, even as
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said both parties were very
far apart on key issues and no deal Brexit was a possibility.
                        [            
   * Holdings in SPDR's Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.32% to 1,175.99 tonnes
on Friday from 1,179.78 tonnes on Thursday.            
   * Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish
positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to Dec.
8, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on
Friday.             
   * Silver        was little changed at $23.90 an ounce, while
platinum        gained 0.6% to $1,015.03 and palladium       
rose 0.4% to $2,327.57. 
    
    DATA AHEAD(GMT)
0630  India  Nov. WPI Inflation               
1000  EU     Oct. Industrial Production 


 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
