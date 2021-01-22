Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as yields tick up, but set for best week in five

By Sumita Layek

0 Min Read

    * Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields firm above 1%
    * Silver poised for best week in five, up 3.7% so far
    * Platinum set for 2nd consecutive weekly gain, up 3.6%
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Adds comment, details, updates prices)
    By Sumita Layek
    Jan 22 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on Friday as U.S.
Treasury yields ticked up, though bets of a large U.S. stimulus
kept the metal on course for its best week in five.
    Spot gold        fell 0.3% to $1,863.56 per ounce by 0233
GMT, retreating from its highest since Jan. 8 hit on Thursday.  
 For the week, it was up 2% in what would be its biggest weekly
gain since the week ended Dec. 18.
    U.S. gold futures        eased 0.1% to $1,863.90.
    "Gold is struggling a bit due to a lift in nominal yields,
which came off the back of strong U.S. jobless claims number,
also the European Central Bank (ECB) came out a little less
dovish than the market would like," said IG Market analyst Kyle
Rodda.
    Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields             held firm
above 1%, helping the dollar trade steady. Higher yields
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion.                       
    U.S. weekly jobless claims decreased modestly last week, but
concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the labour
market persisted.             
    ECB President Christine Lagarde on Thursday kept the central
bank's policy unchanged, but said it was prepared to provide
more support to the economy if needed.            
    Focus also remained on the $1.9 trillion stimulus relief
proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden to revive the world's
largest economy from the effects of the pandemic.             
    However, there is potential for the stimulus package to be
watered down as it passes through the Senate, which will be
negative for gold as it will strip down some of the inflation
expectations, Rodda said.
    Silver        shed 1.1% to $25.67 an ounce, but was set to
register its best week in five, up 3.7% so far.
    Platinum        fell 1.2% to $1,113.40, but was set to post
its second straight weekly gain, up 3.6%. 
    Palladium        eased 0.1% to $2,359.19.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri and Subhranshu Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up