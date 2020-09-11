Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases, but eyes weekly gain on economic recovery worries

By Sumita Layek

    * Gold up 0.8% this week
    * Platinum on track for best week since early Aug
    Sept 11 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Friday on a lack of
any further stimulus from the European Central Bank and the U.S.
government, but the safe-haven commodity was set to end the week
higher on concerns over an economic recovery.
    Spot gold        eased 0.3% at $1,948.80 per ounce by 10:56
a.m. EDT (1456 GMT), prices were up 0.8% so far this week. U.S.
gold futures        fell 0.4% to $1,957.10.
    "There was a bit of disappointment with the ECB, because of
expectations that we're going to see more stimulus, however
despite that gold is holding up pretty nicely," Edward Moya,
senior market analyst at broker OANDA, said.
    ECB President Christine Lagarde on Thursday took a modestly
upbeat view on Europe's recovery and refrained from signalling
that the bank would expand stimulus.                 
   Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate blocked a Republican bill that
would have provided around $300 billion in new coronavirus
aid.            
    "We are transitioning into a post-covid type of environment,
that means we're not going to be pumping out the same stimulus,
that signals to the market that things are going to be a little
different going forward," said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market
strategist at RJO Futures.
    However, Pavilonis added, gold can touch $2,300 an ounce by
the year-end on uncertainty surrounding equity markets, economy
and the upcoming U.S. elections.
    Gold is perceived as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement.
    Investors are now eyeing U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy
meeting due on Sept. 15-16.
    "The labor market recovery has completely stalled, the
congress has delivered zero extra dollars since the last Fed
meeting and there's going to be a lot more pressure for the Fed
to maintain a accommodative stance," Moya added.
    Elsewhere, silver        rose 0.1% to $26.93 per ounce,
while palladium        rose 1.2% to $2,320.67.
    Platinum        climbed 1.2% to $937.06 and was heading for
its best week since the week ending Aug. 7, up 4.6%.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
