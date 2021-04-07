Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases from 2-week high as economic recovery hopes grow

By Reuters Staff

    April 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday,
retreating from a two-week high hit in the previous session, as
a raft of strong U.S. data boosted hopes of a quick economic
recovery.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was down 0.2% to $1,739.46 per ounce by
0127 GMT. Gold futures        slipped 0.1% to $1,740.90 per
ounce.
    * Bullion prices had jumped on Tuesday to their highest
since March 25 at $1,745.15, as U.S. Treasury yields fell and
the dollar slipped to a two-week low against a basket of
currencies.             
    * Asia equities were set for a sluggish open on Wednesday
after Wall Street pulled back from record highs reached in
previous sessions.            
    * In the latest string of robust economic data, U.S. job
openings rose to a two-year high in February while hiring picked
up as strengthening domestic demand amid increased COVID-19
vaccinations and additional pandemic aid from the government
boost companies' needs for more workers.             
            
    * The International Monetary Fund raised its outlook for
global economic growth, forecasting worldwide output would rise
6% this year.             
    * SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 1,029.04
tonnes on Tuesday from 1,032.83 tonnes on Monday.          
    * Perth Mint's gold sales climbed to their highest since at
least 2012 in March, the refiner said in a blog post.
            
    * Silver        fell 0.3% to $25.10 and palladium        was
down 0.4% to $2,674.91. Platinum        rose 0.6% to $1,240.40.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600  UK      Reserve Assets Total         March
0750  France  Markit Serv, Comp PMIs       March
0755  Germany Markit Services PMI          March
0755  Germany Markit Comp Final PMI        March
0800  EU      Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs March
1430  US      International Trade          Feb
1800  Federal Open Market Committee will release the minutes 
      from its March 16 - 17 policy meeting

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
