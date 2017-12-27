FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2017 / 4:16 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold eases from 3-wk top as dollar holds steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Silver hits highest level in nearly four weeks
    * Palladium highest since Feb, 2001

 (Adds trader's comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged down on Wednesday,
hovering just below a three-week high hit in the previous
session, as the dollar held steady and equities firmed. 
    Spot gold        fell 0.1 percent to $1,281.71 an ounce as
of 0337 GMT, after hitting its highest since Dec. 1 at $1,283.72
in the previous session.
    U.S. gold futures         were little changed at $1,286.70
an ounce. 
    "Technically, the 38.2 percent of the move down from the
2017 high of $1,357 comes in at $1,282. The 100-day moving
average is at $1,286. So, these levels will be watched for
further moves," said Amit Kumar Gupta, portfolio management
services head at Adroit Financial Services.
    "We will have to see how gold behaves at these levels in
holiday mood amid low liquidity."
    The dollar held steady versus a basket of major currencies
on Wednesday, drawing support after oil prices climbed to 2-1/2
year highs.              
    "More people are looking at gold as a portfolio rotation ...
Both gold and silver are seeing some bids despite a firm
currency," a Singapore-based trader said.
    Equities firmed on Wednesday, boosted by commodity- and
energy-linked shares around Asia.            
    Commodities gained broadly on Tuesday as a stocks rally
paused on thin-volume trade and as many markets were shut after
Christmas Day holiday. 
    Meanwhile, the United States announced sanctions on two
North Korean officials behind their country's ballistic missile
programme on Tuesday, while Russia reiterated an offer to
mediate to ease tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.
                         
    Geopolitical risks can boost demand for safe-haven assets
such as gold and the Japanese yen. 
    In other precious metals, silver        fell 0.2 percent to
$16.50 per ounce after earlier touching its best since late
November at $16.56.
    Platinum        edged up 0.2 percent to $920.10, while
palladium        rose 0.4 percent to its highest since February,
2001 at $1,055.50 per ounce.    

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair, additional reporting by Nallur
Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
