January 16, 2018 / 3:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases from four-month peak as dollar fights back

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar recovers some poise after hitting three-year low
    * Palladium slips below Monday's record high
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices, adds comment)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Tuesday from the
previous day's four-month high, reflecting losses across
precious metals and commodities as the dollar clawed back some
lost ground after hitting a three-year low against a currency
basket.
    Gold's move lower snapped four straight days of gains after
the retreat in the U.S. currency made dollar-priced gold cheaper
for holders of other currencies. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.4 percent at $1,334.72 an ounce
by 1535 GMT, off Monday's peak of $1,344.44. U.S. gold futures
       for February delivery were down 40 cents at $1,334.50.
    "Profit-taking is emerging across the whole commodities 
space," Saxo Bank's head of commodities research Ole Hansen
said. "One can almost argue investors are taking stock following
the first couple of trading weeks into the new year. A stronger
dollar is most likely the trigger."
    The dollar rose 0.4 percent against the euro after hitting
its lowest against the single currency since late 2014 on
Monday. The euro is suffering from doubts that the European
Central Bank will ditch its pledge to keep buying bonds when it
meets next week.       
    The U.S. currency has weakened as markets have grown
increasingly confident that a global recovery would outpace U.S.
growth and prompt other major central banks, led by the ECB, to
unwind their easy money strategy faster than has been expected. 
    Gold remained relatively firm in the face of three U.S.
interest hikes in 2017, but could suffer if these continue,
analysts say. It is highly sensitive to rising rates, which
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    "We see a trading range of $1,225-$1,430 for gold this year,
with an average price of $1,290," INTL FCStone said in a note.
    "Our number suggests we are closer to a top (than) a bottom,
a position we are comfortable with as we are not sure gold could
withstand the higher-yield environment going into next year,
especially if the (weaker) dollar eventually reverses course."
    Palladium       , which hit a record high of $1,138 an ounce
on Monday, was down 2.4 percent at $1,097.97. It has been on a
sustained rally as high demand in the auto industry fuelled
supply concerns, sending net long positions in Nymex palladium
futures to record highs.
    Silver        was down 1.3 percent at $17.12 an ounce, off
the previous day's three-month high of $17.42. Platinum       
was up 0.2 percent at $997.90. It touched a peak on Monday of
$1,001.40, its strongest since Sept. 11.

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Goodman)

