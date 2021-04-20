Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off seven-week high as U.S. bond yields rise

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    April 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday,
moving away from a seven-week high hit in the last session, as a
rebound in U.S. Treasury yields overshadowed support from a
sagging dollar.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was down 0.1% to $1,768.06 per ounce by
0053 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,789.77
on Monday.
    * U.S. gold futures        were steady at $1,770.70 per
ounce.
    * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield             rose
above 1.6% after hitting a five-week low last week, increasing
the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.      
    * Offering some respite to bullion, the dollar index       
fell to a more than six-week low against its rivals, making gold
less expensive for holders of other currencies.       
    * U.S. President Joe Biden met on Monday with a bipartisan
group of lawmakers who have all served as governors or mayors,
as the White House seeks a deal on his more than $2 trillion
jobs and infrastructure proposal.             
    * Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher
inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but higher
Treasury yields dull some of the appeal of the non-yielding
commodity.
    * More than 141.67 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,163,124​ have
died, according to a Reuters tally.             
    * Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2% to
1,021.70 tonnes on Monday from 1,019.66 tonnes on Friday.
         
    * Among other precious metals, silver        eased 0.1% to
$25.78 per ounce. Palladium        fell 0.3% to $2,804.09.
Platinum        slipped 0.2% to $1,203.57.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600  UK   ILO Unemployment Rate     Feb

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up