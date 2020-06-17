Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firm dollar; rising virus cases lend support

    * Dollar index firms after strong U.S. data
    * North Korea vows to send back troops to the border
    * Trial shows generic steroid reduces COVID-19 death rates

    June 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Wednesday on hopes
of a potential COVID-19 drug and a stronger U.S. dollar, but the
fall was limited due to worries about surging cases of the novel
coronavirus in Beijing. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.2% at $1,723.20 per ounce by
0302 GMT, holding a tight $6 narrow range. U.S. gold futures
        fell 0.3% to $1,731.
    "The attention remains elsewhere, mostly equity markets.
However, COVID-19 nerves as Beijing shutdowns extend should
offer support on any dips," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market
analyst at OANDA.
    Beijing officials reported several new COVID-19 cases for
the sixth consecutive day, while new infections hit record highs
in six U.S. states on Tuesday.                          
    However, the dollar        rose 0.1% against its rivals,
making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.       
    Meanwhile, a record increase in U.S. retail sales in May
supported views the U.S. recession might be drawing to an end,
with upbeat trial results for a COVID-19 treatment further
aiding investor sentiment.                                      
    Geopolitical tensions and additional stimulus measures from
global central banks also offered some support to the
safe-haven, which often used as a safe store of value during
times of political and financial uncertainty.
    India reported 20 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes
with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, while North Korea
rejected a South Korea offer to send special envoys and vowed to
send back troops to the border.              [nL4N2DT4DV
    Elsewhere, palladium        dropped 0.9% to $1,914.64 per
ounce, silver        fell 0.3% to $17.34, and platinum       
lost 0.9% to $813.07.

