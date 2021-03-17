Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firm dollar, yields as Fed verdict looms

By Nakul Iyer

    * Fed decision due at 1800 GMT
    * U.S. dollar up for fourth session
    * Gold's climb above $1,740/oz could spur further gains-
    March 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday,
pressured by elevated U.S. bond yields and a firmer dollar, but
remained within a tight range as markets await the outcome of
the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1% at $1,728.52 per ounce at
9:54 A.M EDT (1354 GMT). U.S. gold futures        also eased
0.1% to $1,728.90.
    Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields             scaled a new
13-month high, sapping non-yielding gold's appeal. The dollar
index        also advanced and raised the cost of holding gold
for other currency holders.             
    All eyes are on a policy statement from the Fed scheduled
for release at 1800 GMT, followed by a news conference from Fed
Chair Jerome Powell.                          
    "Powell will (likely) state that inflationary pressures will
probably be temporary and not that big ... that will probably
push up 10-year yields, the dollar and hurt gold a bit," said
David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets UK, adding bullion could
fall towards $1,600 in the coming months. 
    Madden, however, said the Fed would likely also signal an
intention to maintain low interest rates, cushioning gold's
losses and providing some support.  
    Gold prices have come under pressure this year as a recent
spike in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields weighed on the
non-yielding commodity.
    "From a technical point of view, a clear climb above $1,740
would open space for further gains, while a decline below the
$1,700 mark will show weakness," ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo
Alberto De Casa said.
    Silver        rose 0.1% to $25.98  an ounce. Palladium
       fell 0.4% to $2,489.24, having hit a one-year high of
$2,520.31 in the previous session, and platinum        dropped
1.2% to $1,197.00.

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter)
