August 25, 2020 / 1:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firmer dollar, equities

    Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday,
weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and as hopes for
coronavirus treatments lifted risk sentiment.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was down 0.2% to $1,929.25 per ounce by
0036 GMT.
    * U.S. gold futures        eased 0.2% to $1,934.10.
    * The dollar index        held firm near a more than
one-week high hit last week, making gold more expensive for
holders of other currencies.       
    * Asia's stock markets opened higher following a Wall Street
rally driven by coronavirus vaccine hopes.            
    * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorised the use
of blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a treatment
option.              
    * However, the World Health Organization was cautious about
endorsing the use of recovered COVID-19 patients' plasma to
treat those who are ill, saying evidence that it works remains
"low quality."            
    * Investors now await U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome
Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Thursday for clarity on the
direction of U.S. monetary policy.             
    * The Fed has rolled out a wave of fiscal and monetary
stimulus measures and cut interest rates to near zero to
mitigate the economic damage caused by the pandemic, helping
gold rise 28% so far this year.
    * More than 23.57 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 809,569​ have
died, according to a Reuters tally.             
    * Meanwhile, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice
Premier Liu He on Monday, the U.S. Trade Representative's Office
said.             
    * Silver        gained 0.3% to $26.62 per ounce, platinum
       rose 0.8% to $923.10, and palladium        climbed 1% to
$2,182.59. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600  Germany  GDP Detailed QQ SA, YY NSA   Q2
1400  US       Consumer Confidence          Aug
1400  US       New Home Sales-Units         July

