June 12, 2018 / 1:09 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firmer dollar; U.S.-N.Korea summit, Fed meeting in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    BENGALURU, June 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on
Tuesday, weighed down by a stronger dollar amid encouraging
signs ahead of an historic U.S.-North Korea summit and a likely
interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.    
   
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * Spot gold        was down 0.2 percent at $1,297.68 per
ounce at 0046 GMT. 
    * U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.1
percent lower at $1,301.60 per ounce.
    * The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, edged 0.3 percent
higher at 93.819.       
    * U.S. President Donald Trump said his summit with North
Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on Tuesday would show if
a "real deal" could happen, as both sides sought to narrow
differences over how to end a nuclear standoff on the Korean
peninsula.             
    * U.S. inflation expectations were flat in May after several
months of gains, while Americans grew more pessimistic about
income and spending growth, according to a Federal Reserve Bank
of New York survey published on Monday.             
    * The Federal Reserve, which meets this week, will likely
raise its target interest rate to above the rate of inflation
for the first time in a decade, igniting a new debate: when to
stop.             
    * Trump fired off a volley of tweets on Monday venting anger
on NATO allies, the European Union and Canadian Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau in the wake of a divisive G7 meeting over the
weekend.             
    * Bank of Japan policymakers will debate this week whether
structural factors may be behind recent disappointingly slow
inflation, which could force them to cut the central bank's
price forecasts at a quarterly review in July.             
    * Canada's Goldcorp        said on Monday an ongoing protest
blocking entry to its Penasquito mine, one of Mexico's biggest
gold producers, could force the company to halt output.
            
    * Three gold miners were killed in South Africa on Monday at
a Sibanye-Stillwater          plant and the company said rescue
teams are searching for two others.             
    * Rioters in southern Mali ransacked local government
buildings on Monday following a dispute between workers and
management at Randgold's RRS.L Loulo and Gounkoto gold mines,
the government said.             
    
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
    
    0900  Germany    ZEW economic sentiment      June
    1000  U.S.       NFIB business optimism      May
    1230  U.S.       Consumer prices             May
    1500  U.S.       Cleveland Fed CPI           May
          U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting
    

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Pullin)
