Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on higher Treasury yields, rebounding dollar

By Sumita Layek

 (Adds comments, details, updates prices)
    * 10-year Treasury yields firm
    * Investors await progress on U.S. COVID-19 relief package

    Feb 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Monday, as
Treasury yields moved higher and the dollar bounced up, although
concerns over a recovery in the U.S. economy limited bullion's
losses.
    Spot gold        fell 0.1% to $1,810.65 per ounce by 0319
GMT. U.S. gold futures        eased 0.1% to $1,811.10.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields             were hovering
near their highest since March last year hit in the previous
session, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion.      
    Yields are "probably the biggest single headwind" for gold,
Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion said,
adding gold remains vulnerable to the dollar, which has more
room to extend its recent gains.
    The dollar        attempted a rebound after falling from an
over two-month peak on Friday. A stronger dollar makes gold
expensive for holders of other currencies.       
    Concerns of a slow recovery in the United States after a
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report limited gold's decline.
            
    Weaker non-farm payrolls have raised economic uncertainty as
well as high expectations for more fiscal stimulus from the
U.S., said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.
    Gold can rise to $1,900 levels later in 2021 as Treasury
yields are capped at some stage and focus shifts to inflation
expectations, Lee said.             
    Breakevens on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities              , which measure average annual inflation
expectations for the coming decade, have jumped to 2.19%, the
highest level since mid-2018.             
    Investors' focus now remains on the progress of the $1.9
trillion COVID-19 relief package, which House Speaker Nancy
Pelosi believes will pass before March 15 with or without
bipartisan support.             
    Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, likely from widespread stimulus.
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        gained 0.4%
to $26.94 an ounce, platinum        rose 0.7% to $1,131.50 and
palladium        added 0.4% to $2,346.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)
