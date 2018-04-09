FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 10:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on receding fears over U.S.-China trade war

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Stock markets climb and dollar steadies
    * Palladium edges off Friday's multi-month low
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Gold retreated on Monday,
erasing the previous session's slim gains as fading concern over
potential escalation in the trade stand-off between China and
the United States sparked a recovery in cyclical assets such as
stocks at bullion's expense. 
    Gold rose half a percent on Friday as simmering worries over
trade friction and softer than expected U.S. payrolls data for
March knocked equities and the dollar lower. However, it has
struggled to maintain those gains. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.3 percent at $1,338.45 an ounce
by 0950 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         for June delivery
fell by $4.10 to $1,332.00.
    "Holdings of physically backed gold products have been
creeping up slowly, but not to the extent that you'd expect if a
trade war was on the verge of breaking loose," said Julius Baer
analyst Carsten Menke. 
    "This is reflected in the gold market overall at this point
in time. In the end, everybody knows a trade war will only bring
losers and no winners, and this is what will eventually prevail
when they sit together and negotiate the issues."
    Global equities rose and the dollar steadied on Monday as
the U.S. government played down fears of a trade war with China.
                  
    U.S. President Donald Trump predicted on Sunday that China
would take down its trade barriers, expressing optimism despite
escalating tensions between the nations.             
    Trump late on Thursday threatened to slap $100 billion more
in tariffs on Chinese imports, while Beijing said it was fully
prepared to respond with a "fierce counter strike".
            
    Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position
in COMEX gold in the week to April 3 and boosted their net short
position in silver to another record, U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data showed on Friday.        
    Silver        was flat at $16.35 an ounce, while platinum
       gained 0.4 percent to $916.24.
    Palladium       , which as a component in autocatalysts is
the most industrial of the major precious metals, was up 1.9
percent at $918 an ounce, in line with a bounce in other
cyclical assets.
    The metal had fallen for the past 11 sessions, hitting its
lowest since mid-August at $895.47 on Friday. It is now down
more than a fifth from the record high reached in January.
    "The near 20 percent correction in palladium prices signals
a possible bear market," ScotiaMocatta said in a monthly note.
    The correction is not surprising given the sharp price gains
of recent years, it said, but added: "Palladium's strong
fundamentals remain in place, so we would expect dip-buying
before too long."

 (Reporting by Jan Harvey
Additional reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman)
