Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on stronger dollar; investors eye close U.S. election outcome

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday on an uptick
in the dollar, with investors eyeing U.S. presidential election
results which suggest Democrat contender Joe Biden is inching
closer to victory, though the prospect of a contested result
remained.          
  
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        fell 0.4% to $1,940.86 per ounce by 0105
GMT, after recording its best day since April 6, jumping 2.4%
and hitting an over one-month high in the previous session. 
    * It was also on track for its best week since late July,
rising 3.5%.
    * U.S. gold futures        fell 0.1% to $1,944.70 per ounce.
    * Biden inched closer to winning the White House, though the
outcome hinged on a dwindling set of uncounted votes in a
handful of battleground states.              
    * President Donald Trump also escalated his efforts to cast
doubt on the election's integrity.
    * With Democrats trying to flip the traditionally Republican
state of Georgia, delayed runoffs could leave control of the
Senate up in the air until two days after the next Congress is
due to be sworn in on Jan. 3, creating a cloud of uncertainty
for the next U.S. president's legislative agenda.             
    * The dollar index        was up by 0.2%, making bullion
less attractive for other currency holders.        
    * The Federal Reserve kept its loose monetary policy intact
on Thursday and pledged once again to do whatever it can in the
next few months to sustain a U.S. economic recovery.
                         
    * The Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying
stimulus by a bigger-than-expected 150 billion pounds ($195
billion) as it prepared for economic damage from new coronavirus
lockdowns and the looming risk of Brexit.             
    * Silver        fell 1.6% to $24.93 an ounce. Platinum
       fell 0.7% to $886.63, while palladium        fell 0.3% to
$2,370.51. 
   
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    
1330  US       Oct Non-Farm Payrolls
1330  US       Oct Unemployment Rate        
2000  US       Federal Reserve issues Consumer Credit 
for September

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)
